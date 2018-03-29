West Ham vs Southampton TV channel, team news, odds and kick-off time

It’s West Ham vs Southampton in the Premier League, with both sides desperately needing a win to boost their chances of Premier League survival.

West Ham will return to the London Stadium for the first time since the manic scenes against Burnley, with the fans unhappy with the board and demanded investment.

Security has been bolstered ahead of the game at the stadium, and Hammers fans were also unhappy with the move from Upton Park.

A win for the Hammers will see them move five points ahead of Southampton in what is proving to be one of the tightest relegation battles in the Premier League.

What time is West Ham vs Southampton kick-off?

The match takes place on April 31, 2018 and it will kick-off at 3pm.

London Stadium will host the showdown.

West Ham vs Southampton TV channel

The match will be not be televised live on TV in the UK, however highlights will be available on Match of the Day at 10.30pm.

West Ham vs Southampton team news

Manuel Lanzini scored on international duty for Argentina against Italy but has a knock.

The good news is that Edimilson Fernandes (ankle) should return.

James Collins (hamstring) is unlikely to be fit but will be assessed during the week.

Andy Carroll, Winston Reid, Sam Byram and Pedro Obiang are all sidelined.

As for the Saints, Ryan Bertrand (back) is hopeful of a return, while Charlie Austin (thigh) is in contention.

Steve Davis (hamstring) is struggling to return to the side.

West Ham vs Southampton odds

West Ham – 15/8

Draw – 11/5

Southampton – 8/5

