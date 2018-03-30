AC Milan squad announced vs Juventus: Predicted XI, major double injury boost

AC Milan have confirmed their 22-man squad to face Juventus, with Gennaro Gattuso receiving a double defensive boost after injury issues.

The Rossoneri are unbeaten in their last 10 Serie A games, winning eight of those outings, but they will know that they face a bitterly difficult test in Turin on Saturday night.

League leaders Juventus are looking to stay ahead of Napoli, and having shown over recent years an ability to grind out results when needed, it will be a tough ask for the visitors to secure a positive result.

However, it’s essential that they do so for their own hopes of breaking into the top four and securing a qualification spot for the Champions League.

Milan are five points adrift of fourth-placed Inter ahead of kick-off, who they face next Wednesday evening, and so it could prove to be a decisive week for Gattuso and his players.

He has received positive news on the injury front though, as after struggling with concerns last time out which forced them to miss the win over Chievo, Davide Calabria and Alessio Romagnoli return to the squad and could be in line to make the starting line-up.

Given the form that Romagnoli has been in this season coupled with Calabria’s improvement, it’s a big boost for Milan and they’ll hope that they can help keep Juve at bay.

As per Calciomercato, here’s how Milan could line up against their rivals:

Donnarumma; Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Cutrone, Calhanoglu.

It’s arguably Gattuso’s strongest line-up, with Andre Silva undoubtedly hoping to potentially come off the bench and make another decisive impact after scoring the winning goals against Genoa and Chievo in the last two outings.