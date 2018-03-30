Arsenal ready to smash transfer record for Alexis Sanchez replacement by joining race for £70m Chelsea & Man United target

Arsenal are reportedly one of the long list of clubs ready to seal the transfer of Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale this summer as Arsene Wenger perhaps continues to search for an ideal replacement for Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners lost the powerful Chile international to Manchester United in January and have since brought in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in attack.

However, neither player is a like-for-like replacement for Sanchez, so it could be that Arsenal are now looking at Bale to fulfil that role, as the Welshman can comfortably fill in on either flank or behind the main striker.

According to Diario Gol, Arsenal are joined by the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United in targeting the former Tottenham winger for around £70million.

This would be a club-record purchase for Arsenal if they could pull it off, with BBC Sport reporting that Aubameyang is their current record signing at around £56m.

Bale has had his difficulties at the Bernabeu but could be a fine addition for Arsenal if they can bring him in, though the competition is admittedly fierce.

Bayern Munich and Tottenham are also mentioned as contenders for the 28-year-old wide-man, while Diario Gol add that Real are not keen on selling for that low a fee.

Arsenal aren’t the biggest spenders so perhaps won’t go higher than £70m, but in truth Madrid should perhaps take the money and run for an injury-prone player low on confidence whose time at the club is surely up and whose value may only continue to tumble down in coming transfer windows.

