Bad news for Arsenal: Contingency plan made amid fear of losing key figure

Given that his contract expires this summer, it’s no surprise that Arsenal have reportedly been forced to consider all solutions if Jack Wilshere leaves.

Losing the 26-year-old on a free transfer would be a massive blow for the Gunners, as evidently he’s worth a significant fee having now put his fitness issues behind him and proven his worth this season with a string of impressive performances.

After being blighted for so long by setbacks, Wilshere has built on his loan spell with Bournemouth last year to make 33 appearances in all competitions this season, which have included countless starts and even resulted in him wearing the captain’s armband.

However, as the summer draws closer, no agreement has yet been reached and that naturally raises serious fears over his future at the Emirates which will be a disappointment for all concerned given he has come through the youth ranks with the Gunners and established himself as a key figure in the senior side.

According to The Telegraph though, Arsenal have added finding a central midfielder to their transfer shortlist this summer, with Wilshere’s potential exit in mind as Everton are specifically mentioned as a possible destination for him.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato add that AC Milan are also keen on the England international, and that goes a long way to show how highly he’s still rated as if he does opt to leave, he seemingly won’t be short of options.

A move to Italy would arguably suit him perfectly, with his technical quality, grit and determination along with his mobility making him a very effective player in a league such as Serie A.

Nevertheless, with scout Sven Mislintat said to be searching for a midfield option this summer, as per the report, it paints a worrying picture for Arsenal fans hoping Wilshere stays, as that would suggest it’s a replacement search as opposed to adding further competition in that department.