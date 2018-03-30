Barcelona shock exit: Four-year stalwart linked with summer departure

Barcelona are in a strong position to collect major honours this season, and so it would be a surprise to see any of the current squad depart this summer.

The Catalan giants boast an 11-point lead at the top of the La Liga table, will contest the Copa del Rey final and have reached the Champions League quarter-final stage.

Ernesto Valverde has undoubtedly found a good balance in his line-up, and Ivan Rakitic has been a pivotal part of that having made 45 appearances in all competitions so far this year.

That’s now over 200 outings since joining the Catalan giants in 2014, with the Croatian international making 50+ appearances in each of the three campaigns he’s spent at the Nou Camp. That ultimately tells its own story as to how important a figure he is for the team.

In turn, it would seemingly make little sense for him to move on, but according to Don Balon, as re-reported by The Express, the 30-year-old is being linked with a move to Juventus at the end of the season.

It’s suggested that the expected arrival of Arthur will soften the blow of losing Rakitic, but that is a significant amount of experience and quality that Barcelona would be sacrificing. Given that they will intend on competing on various fronts moving forward, his exit would arguably be a terrible move.

In contrast, it represents excellent business from a Juventus perspective, as the Turin giants would be adding a player capable of making an immediate impact in midfield, an area where Massimiliano Allegri is arguably a little light.

Arthur offers Barcelona a longer-term option given his age and room for development, provided he does arrive, but that surely still doesn’t mean moving Rakitic on would be a sensible decision.