Champions League giants consider £58m Chelsea transfer raid to replace Real Madrid-bound star

Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a transfer raid for Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata this summer as a potential replacement for star player Robert Lewandowski.

One lucky punter managed to bag £11k after the last International break as he won a slice of the prize from Betfair’s Football Jackpot! And it’s back this weekend! Just Follow this link to register and pick 6 Correct Scores for a FREE chance to win up to £1m (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply). Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get YOUR selections in before then!

According to AS, Morata is among the options being looked at by the Bavarian giants, along with other big names like Paris Saint-Germain hit-man Edinson Cavani and Timo Werner of RB Leipzig.

MORE: Chelsea tipped to agree stunning Real Madrid summer swap deal by pundit

While Morata has struggled in his time in the Premier League, he has long been highly rated and has had his moments in a slightly stop-start career.

One feels the Spain international perhaps deserved more opportunities at previous club Real Madrid, while he’s also been frozen out somewhat by Chelsea in recent times.

A move to Bayern could be just what’s needed, and AS claim they are looking at him as they’re increasingly convinced Lewandowski is off to Real Madrid.

Sky Sports recently reported the Poland international was looking to orchestrate a move away from the Allianz arena, with Chelsea themselves mentioned as possible contenders for his signature.

Still, Don Balon have recently claimed a deal for Lewandowski to move to Madrid looks likely, so Morata could be offered a way out of Stamford Bridge just a year after joining.

The Metro add that the 25-year-old would likely command a fee of around £58million were he to leave the Blues.