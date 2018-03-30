Jose Mourinho ‘convinced’ €150million star can be lured to Manchester United in hugely ambitious transfer

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly ‘convinced’ Cristiano Ronaldo could be persuaded to leave Real Madrid for a transfer back to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international is in superb goal-scoring form at the moment and has become a priority target for United boss Mourinho, who knows his fellow countryman well from their time together at the Bernabeu.

According to Don Balon, Ronaldo has now replaced Gareth Bale as Mourinho’s main target from Madrid and a €150million summer transfer window bid could be on the cards.

Despite Ronaldo being 33, he remains as fit and dangerous as ever on the pitch, and he has of course already shown what he can do in the Premier League.

Even a Ronaldo past his peak looks a better bet than Alexis Sanchez at the moment, with the January signing from Arsenal badly flopping in Manchester so far.

Attack looks a clear priority for strengthening this summer after United’s failure to get anywhere close to rivals Manchester City in the title race this season.

Don Balon claim Neymar is likely to be a target for Real Madrid and that that has led Mourinho to thinking Ronaldo could be lured back for a second spell in English football.

United fans would no doubt love to see their former hero return, while even neutrals would surely relish the prospect of one of the finest players of his generation giving it another go on these shores.

