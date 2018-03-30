Trouble in paradise: Cristiano Ronaldo WAG Georgina Rodriguez disagrees with Real Madrid star on major issue

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo once said he wanted seven kids and seven Ballon d’Or trophies – but it looks like one of those is definitely not going to happen.

WIN up to £1m for picking 6 Correct Scores from this weekend’s action (and it’s free!) If you’re doing well at half-time, you can cash-out for a tidy profit! Just Follow THIS LINK to register and play Betfair’s Pick 6 (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply). Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get your selections in before then!

According to the Sun, Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez does not want to have any more children after recently giving birth to their first daughter together.

The Portugal international has four kids in total, with Cristiano Jr and his two one-year old twins Eva Maria and Mateo previously born to surrogate mothers.

It could be that Ronaldo will go down that road again if he wants to hit that magic number, but one thing that seems certain is that his current girlfriend Georgina does not plan on getting pregnant again.

Even without that gruelling nine months, however, kids are plenty of hard work and having seven running around the place can’t be easy even if you are a multi-millionaire with a couple of mansions to fit them all into.

✨ A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Mar 15, 2018 at 3:28am PDT

‘I see myself with my [four] children older. I do not see myself with more children,’ Georgina is quoted in the Sun.

To be honest, Ronaldo will now just have to work extra hard to ensure he gets two more Ballons d’Or to at least fulfil one of his ambitions – and you wouldn’t put it past him the way he is playing right now.

Despite a slow start to the season, the 33-year-old cannot stop scoring in 2018 and is clearly not done yet at the highest level.