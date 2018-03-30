Growing concern for Man Utd, Juventus primed to launch raid for eventual Higuain successor

Reports in Italy continue to suggest that Juventus are growing confident over their ability to prise Anthony Martial away from Man Utd.

The 22-year-old has made a decisive impact this season for the Red Devils, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in 40 appearances.

However, he hasn’t always been able to establish himself on the team sheet as a starter, and so doubts persist over his future at Old Trafford, particularly given that his current contract expires next summer.

According to Tuttosport, the suggestion of the French international moving to Turin is strengthening as while Juventus would utilise his versatility initially to create an attacking trident of Martial, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain, it’s claimed that he will essentially grow into ‘the heir’ of the latter as his career goes on.

For a club to even be planning that far ahead will surely be viewed as a major compliment by Martial, but it remains to be seen as to whether or not Man Utd are willing to allow him to leave or if Jose Mourinho is keen on keeping him.

The former Monaco starlet would certainly add a different dynamic to the Juve attack with Dybala’s creativity and flair and Higuain’s finishing, although he will have to be wary of the competition for places under Massimiliano Allegri too as Mario Mandzukic, Douglas Costa and Federico Bernardeschi will also have a say in matters.

Nevertheless, from a Man Utd fans perspective, they’ll arguably be growing in concern as the reports become more frequent, and it seems as though Juventus are keen on the idea of trying to convince Martial to leave this summer.

With his contract entering the final 12 months, if a new agreement can’t be reached then perhaps even Man Utd will start to see an exit as the best solution for all concerned to avoid losing him for nothing next year.