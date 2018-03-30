Jose Mourinho urged to sign £52.5m target as ideal Man Utd solution by pundit

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho may well have a problem in midfield beyond this summer with Michael Carrick set to retire and doubts over Marouane Fellaini’s future.

The Belgian international’s contract is set to expire this summer, and with no renewal seemingly imminent, it remains to be seen whether or not he extends his stay at Old Trafford.

Should Mourinho lose both, that will undoubtedly leave him light in the middle of the pitch, and so reinforcements will certainly be needed if United wish to compete on various fronts.

In terms of ideal signings for Mourinho, this is arguably as close as it gets as ESPN pundit Paul Marriner has insisted that the Red Devils should go after Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

“If United want to re-jig the middle of the park, I love this guy,” Marriner told ESPN, as quoted by The Express. “He scores goals, box-to-box, you name it.

“If they can get him, get him.”

In terms of negatives, Vidal turns 31 in May and so there could be an argument that he has perhaps had his best days and is entering the latter stages of his career.

However, he has proven this season that he has plenty left in the tank, while his commitment, determination, grit, quality and work ethic would surely keep Mourinho happy given the Portuguese tactician’s reputation of being defensive minded and demanding much of his players.

As noted by The Sun, via La Cuarta, United have been linked with a £52.5m swoop for the Chilean stalwart already this week, and so it remains to be seen if they follow through with that move.

With the attributes mentioned above in mind, Vidal is arguably perfect for the Premier League. Further, given he has previous experience of playing alongside Paul Pogba at Juventus, perhaps along with Nemanja Matic that trio can find the secret to unlocking the Frenchman’s best form in a Man Utd shirt too.