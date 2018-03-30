Liverpool transfer boost as Reds target snubs £70million rival offer

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a major transfer boost as Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema seemingly turns down an offer to move to the Chinese Super League.

The Frenchman has not been at his best for Los Blancos this season, scoring just four goals in La Liga and eight in total in 34 games in all competitions.

These are not the kinds of numbers that are likely to go down well at the Bernabeu, though Benzema’s standing in the game remains high after a decade of top performances at the highest level.

Benzema has been one of Europe’s finest forwards, winning a host of major honours at Real Madrid and long attracting talk of interest from the Premier League.

According to Don Balon, that interest is still there from Liverpool and Arsenal, and the 30-year-old would rather continue to play for a top European side rather than make the switch to China.

This is bad news for Real Madrid, however, as Don Balon report that the likes of Liverpool are not ready to pay as much as Chinese clubs, who have offered around £70million for the former Lyon man.

Given Benzema’s decline, clubs in England and France only seem prepared to pay as much as £35m for the player at this stage, and Real would obviously prefer not to lose such a big name for so relatively little.

