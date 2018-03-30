Liverpool target valued at £40m, PL star could be key addition to fill potential void

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure after his public show of affection for the club earlier this week, but reports claim that he could cost them up to £40m.

The 25-year-old has impressed at Vicarage Road this season after arriving from Rennes in 2016, as he’s gone on to make 32 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

As noted by the Liverpool Echo, he spoke this week about his future hopes, and revealed that playing for Liverpool would undoubtedly be a ‘dream’ for him.

In turn, it’s no surprise with that form in mind that he has attracted interest from elsewhere, but The Mirror report that if Liverpool have ambitions of signing him this summer, they could have to spend up to £40m.

Arsenal and Tottenham are also specifically mentioned in the report as being interested, and so evidently Doucoure is doing something right as that is a reflection of his impressive form.

The need for a midfielder at Anfield could become clear in the coming months, as with Emre Can set to become a free agent when his contract expires this summer, Jurgen Klopp will want a new arrival to fill the void.

As confirmed by the club on their official site, Naby Keita will arrive from RB Leipzig this summer, but surely if they wish to build a deep squad full of quality, Liverpool must think about adding numbers as opposed to merely replacing any individuals that leave Anfield if they want to compete on various fronts moving forward.

As a result, swoops for Keita and Doucoure could make plenty of sense, but it remains to be seen firstly if they’re willing to pay £40m for the Frenchman, and if Watford are indeed open to letting him leave as he remains a crucial figure for them in the heart of the midfield.