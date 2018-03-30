Pep Guardiola worried as Barcelona & Real Madrid eyeing £100million Manchester City transfer raid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly concerned about the future of Raheem Sterling amid interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to the Telegraph, the England international’s fine form this season has caught the eye of top European clubs, with Paris Saint-Germain also admirers of his.

Sterling has been one of the top performers in the Premier League this season, and has displayed all the qualities to show he could shine for any of those European super-clubs.

It’s not often English players try their luck abroad, but Sterling could be ideal for Madrid in particular right now due to a dip in form from both Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale this season.

Sterling would surely be an upgrade on either of those after some prolific form from out wide, with 23-year-old enjoying his best ever season in front of goal with 20 in all competitions.

The Telegraph report that Sterling could cost around £100million and quote Guardiola as saying it’s important to keep hold of him as he’s aware sides may be showing an interest.

‘No doubt, it is so important [to keep Sterling]. But the deals are the deals. The agents, circumstances, maybe other clubs are interested in him,’ Guardiola said.