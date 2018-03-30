Jose Mourinho tells Paul Pogba it’s down to him to improve Manchester United form

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has told Paul Pogba it’s down to him to improve his form for the club after he feels he’s done all he can to work on the player.

WIN up to £1m for picking 6 Correct Scores from this weekend’s action (and it’s free!) If you’re doing well at half-time, you can cash-out for a tidy profit! Just Follow THIS LINK to register and play Betfair’s Pick 6 (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply). Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get your selections in before then!

The France international has had a difficult season this year, looking a shadow of the skilful, powerful box-to-box player that looked one of the best in Europe during his time at Juventus.

Pogba arrived at Old Trafford with a big reputation but has struggled to live up to the hype in the Premier League, and is no longer even a guaranteed starter for Mourinho at the moment.

Having shone on international duty, there’s been some talk again that it is Mourinho’s fault for failing to get the best out of a talented attacking player by restricting his freedom, but the Portuguese insists there’s not a lot more he can to do improve things.

Speaking ahead of United’s game with Swansea City this weekend, Mourinho essentially put it on Pogba himself to lift his performances from this point on.

‘I think he is very fine after the injury. It was a difficult injury, it was an injury that other players, other clubs, other medical assessments, they end in surgery,’ Mourinho is quoted in the Manchester Evening News.

‘His option with the medical opinions was not to go to the surgery table and his recovery was really, really good and I think he is more than fine in relation to his recovery from the injury which is an area sometimes where you have a recurrence. In his case, not at all.

‘It (Pogba’s form) is nothing to do with his injury. His recovery was good. Ask him (about his form) when you get a chance when he thinks about it. I work. It’s the only thing I can do. I cannot do anything else.’

MORE: £100m midfielder considering Manchester United transfer proposal, club have replacement lined up