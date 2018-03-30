Premier League side line up bargain transfer swoop for forgotten Manchester United ace

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is reportedly a summer transfer window target for fellow Premier League side West Ham United.

WIN up to £1m for picking 6 Correct Scores from this weekend’s action (and it’s free!) If you’re doing well at half-time, you can cash-out for a tidy profit! Just Follow THIS LINK to register and play Betfair’s Pick 6 (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply). Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get your selections in before then!

According to the Daily Mirror, the Hammers are keen on striking a deal worth around £4million for the 24-year-old shot-stopper, who has spent the last two seasons on loan with Championship side Aston Villa.

Johnstone has been out on loan ten times in total in his United career, and it may finally be time for him to move on if he wants to play regularly at Premier League level.

West Ham could also do with more options in goal after a less than convincing season on loan from Manchester City’s Joe Hart, who has struggled to look his best with David Moyes’ side.

Johnstone is a product of United’s famous youth academy, but unlike players like Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford in recent times, he has not really looked good enough to make that step up to senior level with the Red Devils.

David de Gea and Sergio Romero have stood in his way, with the latter a decent international-level’ keeper and the former one of the very best on the planet in his position.

MORE: Man Utd vs Swansea TV channel, odds, team news and kick-off time