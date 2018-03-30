Alexis Sanchez makes another blunder as Manchester United star picks up parking ticket after meal out with girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez

Alexis Sanchez had another moment to forget as a Manchester United player after picking up a parking ticket following a meal out with girlfriend Mayte Rodriguez.

The Chile international joined the Red Devils from rivals Arsenal in the January transfer window and has been far from at his best since making the move.

It seems Sanchez just can’t do anything right at the moment as he was snapped by the Sun parking on a double yellow line and collecting a small fine for his troubles.

Of course, with the penalty just £70, or half of that if he pays it within two weeks, it would be little surprise if the £505,000-a-week superstar probably wasn’t all that bothered.

Still, no one is above the law and Sanchez was greeted with this little present from the traffic warden after returning from a date with his partner Mayte in Wilmslow restaurant Cibo.

The 29-year-old will hope to get on a little better on the pitch this weekend as United are back in Premier League action following the international break.

United host Swansea City at Old Trafford and Sanchez will be hoping he can add to his tally of just one goal for his new club since his winter switch.

