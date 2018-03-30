Jose Mourinho told: This is the SECRET to unlocking Alexis Sanchez’s potential at Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Juan Sebastian Veron has told Jose Mourinho how he can help Alexis Sanchez improve and finally show his true potential at Old Trafford.

The Argentine had a difficult time as a United player himself back in the day, but seems to feel he has the wisdom to help Mourinho and Sanchez resolve this difficult problem.

Sanchez has endured a tough start since joining the Red Devils from Arsenal in January, looking nothing like the kind of player he was at his best for the Gunners.

Veron, however, believes he just needs to be given more freedom by Mourinho, as he so often has been by Arsene Wenger and his other managers in the past.

The Argentine also called for patience to be shown towards a top player who is clearly still adjusting after a difficult move in the middle of the season.

‘These types of players don’t have to prove anything. In order to see the best version of Alexis, one needs to have a little patience,’ Veron told ESPN.

‘He is a player that needs more freedom, because he moves everywhere in attack and also gives you a hand when stepping back.’

