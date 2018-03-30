Manchester United star ready to accept surprise transfer in order to escape Jose Mourinho

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly prepared to consider sealing a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain after Real Madrid cooled their interest in him.

The Spain international wants out of Old Trafford as he does not view his chances of winning big silverware as favourable under Jose Mourinho, according to Don Balon.

De Gea has been at United since 2011 and has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world in that time, attracting previous interest from Real Madrid.

BBC Sport reported of the shot-stopper’s proposed switch to the Bernabeu breaking down late on back in 2015, but rumours have not died down since then that the move could be back on again.

It now seems Real are looking at Roma goalkeeper Alisson instead, and Don Balon suggest this will lead De Gea to look to seal a transfer to PSG instead.

Don Balon report that the Ligue 1 giants are leading the running for the 27-year-old’s signature at the moment and that he’s keen to take up their offer due to not being optimistic about fulfilling his ambitions under Mourinho.

The Portuguese tactician has generally under-achieved since taking the manager’s job last season, only winning small trophies such as the League Cup and Europa League last season, whilst failing badly to keep up with Manchester City in the Premier League this term.

De Gea could undoubtedly achieve a great deal more elsewhere and could easily get into most teams in the world after shining in the Premier League with the Red Devils.