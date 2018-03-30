Manchester City cleared to seal £75million transfer as star offered central role under Pep Guardiola

Manchester City look to have been cleared to some degree to seal the transfer of £75million-rated Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco this summer.

WIN up to £1m for picking 6 Correct Scores from this weekend’s action (and it’s free!) If you’re doing well at half-time, you can cash-out for a tidy profit! Just Follow THIS LINK to register and play Betfair’s Pick 6 (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply). Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get your selections in before then!

According to Don Balon, Cristiano Ronaldo is increasingly convinced the Spain international will accept an offer from City after being promised a key role in Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side.

City could certainly do with Isco as a long-term replacement for David Silva in that creative midfield role, and Ronaldo is also said to be willing to see his club let the 25-year-old go.

This may further boost City’s hopes, following reports from the Daily Mirror that the former Malaga man was being targeted in a £75million move.

Isco has shone in fits and bursts for Real Madrid but has not been as much of a regular in the starting line up this season, though he did hit a hat-trick for Spain against Argentina in midweek.

There’s no questioning Isco’s ability when he’s on form and full of confidence, and it may be that a move is now needed for him to fulfil his true potential.

Many top players have improved under Guardiola and Isco seems another who would thrive in the Spanish tactician’s system.