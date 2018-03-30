Real Madrid in a panic as Manchester United make contact over superstar transfer

Real Madrid are worried about Manchester United hijacking one of their major transfers and want to get business done as quickly as possible.

Reports in Spain claim United have been in contact with the entourage of Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar about a stunning transfer for the world’s most expensive player.

Neymar only joined PSG last summer after a shock exit from Barcelona and has unsurprisingly torn up the French top flight since the switch.

However, the Brazil international could make a speedy exit from the Parc des Princes as Diario Gol claim United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all in for him.

Diario Gol claim United’s interest has forced Real to speed up their pursuit of Neymar as they clearly seem worried about getting the deal done as soon as possible.

United have considerable finances behind them and have shown themselves to be big players in the transfer market in recent times with lavish signings such as Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Neymar would be the icing on the cake and make a superb addition and a major statement as Jose Mourinho looks to get the club back in the business of winning major honours next season.

City could also be in contention, however, and that would be a fearsome attack at the Etihad Stadium next season if they could pull it off.

