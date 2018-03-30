Chelsea urged to pay whatever it takes to beat Liverpool & Manchester City to £131million transfer

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is calling on his old club to seal the transfer of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marco Asensio as a matter of urgency.

According to Don Balon, the Spain international is a big fan of his old team-mate and believes the Blues should give everything to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The report adds that Chelsea could be ready to pay as much as £131million for Asensio, and there’s little question he looks to have a big future in the game after his fine start in Madrid.

Despite not always being an automatic starter under Zinedine Zidane, the 22-year-old has made a real impression and top clubs around Europe have been linked with him on a number of occasions this season.

Diario Gol recently claimed Chelsea and Liverpool had submitted offers for Asensio, while another Don Balon report claimed Manchester City were in for him too.

Chelsea could do with reinforcements in the attacking midfield area, with the club not at its best this term and perhaps in need of fresh blood after a few years of Eden Hazard, Pedro and Willian rotating out wide.

Liverpool’s interest also makes sense due to the recent departure of Philippe Coutinho, while City don’t exactly look in desperate need of more quality in that department, though it’s little surprise Pep Guardiola might want to sign a similar player to Alexis Sanchez after being linked with him in the past before he ultimately moved to Manchester United in January.

