Arsenal given clear run at signing Germany international after club statement

Arsenal and other clubs look to have been handed a huge boost to their hopes of securing the signing of Max Meyer on a free transfer this summer.

The Germany international looks to have made up his mind about leaving Schalke as he heads towards the end of his contract.

His club have more or less confirmed they expect Meyer to now leave at the end of the season as they say they don’t have a new contract offer lined up for him and that he has no wish to resume negotiations.

This follows a recent report from the Metro that Arsenal were expected to look into pouncing for Meyer, who has long been regarded as one of the most promising young midfielders in the game.

The 22-year-old could be a great fit at Arsenal considering their needs at the moment, with a free transfer departure also looking on the cards at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Jack Wilshere is yet to renew with the Gunners and could end his long association with the club, and Meyer could arguably be an upgrade not only on him, but also on the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka in that area of the pitch.

‘At the moment we can and must expect that Max leaves the club in the summer,’ Schalke director Christian Heidel is quoted in the Metro.

‘Everything suggests that. There is no offer from us and no wish from Max to have a conversation again.’