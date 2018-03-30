Pundit explains why Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has the edge over Manchester City star in POTY running

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s late explosion of form could be why he edges Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to the PFA Player of the Year prize.

That’s the view of ex-Red Peter Crouch, who has been blown away by the stunning performances of the Egypt international in recent weeks.

Salah has 12 goals and three assists in his last ten games for Liverpool in all competitions, with his incredible one-man show to net four in their last match against Watford putting him top of the Premier League scoring charts.

This could put the 25-year-old on course for a Golden Boot and Player of the Year double, which is pretty extraordinary considering he’s not a striker and not playing in the team that’s going to win the title.

Crouch believes De Bruyne might’ve won it if the votes had been cast earlier, but feels Salah’s recent form will play on people’s minds as they cast their votes, and that it’s justified to a degree as Salah does not have as many world class players around him as his rival.

‘Had the votes been counted at Christmas, De Bruyne would have been the winner by a landslide but there is something about the time of the year we are asked to choose that makes me think Salah will get it,’ Crouch wrote in the Daily Mail.

‘What Salah has done over the last three months will be fresh in everyone’s mind. I also think the impact he has had on Liverpool, with the amount of goals he has scored, is bigger than the influence De Bruyne, who is surrounded by world-class talents, has had on City.

‘Honestly, his quantity of goals – and how consistently he has scored them – is ridiculous. I was impressed by the way he started the season but I kept thinking, ‘The barren spell is coming’. Those thoughts quickly changed to, ‘Hang on a minute, there’s no sign of him stopping!’

‘The night we (Stoke City) faced Liverpool at home was the night he really made an impression on me. He came off the bench and scored two goals, the first being a volley that couldn’t have been hit any sweeter. I was standing directly by him and it was going in from the moment it left his foot.

‘I just can’t get over how clinical Salah has been – he has 15 goals in his last 13 appearances and the longest he has gone without scoring is three matches – and I’m pretty sure plenty of other players will have taken a similar view when completing their forms.’