Pep Guardiola tipped to secure top-class £75m Man City summer signing

Man City are reportedly becoming increasingly confident about their chances of a £75m bid being enough to prise a key figure away from Real Madrid.

Despite the fact that they already boast the most prolific attack in the Premier League having scored 85 goals in 30 games, the league leaders are being linked with further reinforcements in that department.

Pep Guardiola can already call on the likes of David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva to support the main striker, but as per The Mirror, the club are confident of signing Isco from Madrid in a £75m deal this summer.

Given the quality that the 25-year-old possesses, he would improve City further as he has showcased his class again this season with seven goals and seven assists in 40 appearances for Los Blancos, while his hat-trick in midweek for Spain against Argentina showed he can do it for his country too.

Nevertheless, he hasn’t always had a prominent role under Zinedine Zidane this season, and for a player of his quality, that will undoubtedly be a frustration.

In turn, perhaps that helps Man City’s quest to prise him away from the Bernabeu, and with Silva turning 33 next year, it’s arguably a sensible addition to act as a long-term replacement for his compatriot too.

Given his technical quality, vision, passing ability, work ethic and overall attacking flair, Isco should be perfect for Guardiola’s system and style of play, and so now it remains to be seen if a £75m deal can be done as suggested.

As mentioned above though, with the fierce competition for places at the Etihad in mind, it’s debatable as to whether the move makes a great deal of sense for Isco as he’s certainly struggled in the Spanish capital with the same problem.