‘Perfect replacement’ – Arsenal fans plead with club to sign ideal star, £75m target for Man City

Posted by
‘Perfect replacement’ – Arsenal fans plead with club to sign ideal star, £75m target for Man City

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been blighted by injuries over the past two years, and fears continue to grow over whether he will return at all.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined with problems since October 2016, and with his current contract at Arsenal set to expire at the end of the season, it raises doubts over whether his future lies at the Emirates in particular.

SEE MORE: Bad news for Arsenal: Contingency plan made amid fear of losing key figure

There’s no denying that the north London giants have missed the Spaniard’s creativity in the middle of the pitch, as along with a more defensive minded midfielder, he provided the perfect balance to help link play and build attacks for Arsenal.

Without him, that link has been missing and there is certainly a noticeable difference when he isn’t in the side. In turn, the focus may start to shift towards finding a long-term replacement for him moving forward rather than hoping that he eventually makes a comeback.

As seen below, many Arsenal supporters believe that they’ve identified the perfect man to step in and take his place for the long-term future, with Real Madrid star Isco raising doubts over his future at the club this week after inspiring Spain to a win over Argentina with a hat-trick, as per The Sun.

According to The Mirror though, he’s also a £75m target for rivals Manchester City, and so whether or not Arsenal have deep enough pockets to go up against Pep Guardiola for the Spanish international’s signature remains to be seen.

Time will tell if these Arsenal fans get their wish, but they’ll certainly be hoping that their issue in midfield can be addressed as although Jack Wilshere has returned to form this season, they still struggle to dominate games with him and Granit Xhaka in the middle.

More Stories:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top