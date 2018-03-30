‘Perfect replacement’ – Arsenal fans plead with club to sign ideal star, £75m target for Man City

Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has been blighted by injuries over the past two years, and fears continue to grow over whether he will return at all.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined with problems since October 2016, and with his current contract at Arsenal set to expire at the end of the season, it raises doubts over whether his future lies at the Emirates in particular.

There’s no denying that the north London giants have missed the Spaniard’s creativity in the middle of the pitch, as along with a more defensive minded midfielder, he provided the perfect balance to help link play and build attacks for Arsenal.

Without him, that link has been missing and there is certainly a noticeable difference when he isn’t in the side. In turn, the focus may start to shift towards finding a long-term replacement for him moving forward rather than hoping that he eventually makes a comeback.

As seen below, many Arsenal supporters believe that they’ve identified the perfect man to step in and take his place for the long-term future, with Real Madrid star Isco raising doubts over his future at the club this week after inspiring Spain to a win over Argentina with a hat-trick, as per The Sun.

According to The Mirror though, he’s also a £75m target for rivals Manchester City, and so whether or not Arsenal have deep enough pockets to go up against Pep Guardiola for the Spanish international’s signature remains to be seen.

Time will tell if these Arsenal fans get their wish, but they’ll certainly be hoping that their issue in midfield can be addressed as although Jack Wilshere has returned to form this season, they still struggle to dominate games with him and Granit Xhaka in the middle.

Isco: “In Madrid I don’t have the confidence a player needs.Maybe I’m the problem in Madrid. I don’t know how to win Zidane’s confidence.” The perfect Cazorla replacement if there was one. We should go for him. Would be pure class at Arsenal. #AFC — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) March 28, 2018

Arsenal need ISCO to replace CAZOLA — Hassan (@Bilhass4) March 30, 2018

I dream about Isco in an Arsenal jersey — Ozil is god (@Corner_Flag) March 30, 2018

Oi @Arsenal buy Isco please — Casey Bridge (@Casey_Bridge) March 28, 2018

Isco have Arsenal DNA???? — Hakeeem??? (@hakeeem20) March 27, 2018

Get Isco in for Santi’s place, we are in need of Spanish creativity 🙁 @Arsenal https://t.co/47gfJgvFQr — Faris (@Fargonis) March 28, 2018

Hello @arsenal can you guys sign isco please…. — ?????????us??? (@Theewayne_) March 28, 2018

15/16 was Arsenal’s best chances of getting Isco. The only replacement for Carzola — Wale (@Wale_falae) March 28, 2018

Isco might leave Real this summer arsenal should be on the phone already — shaquille sheppard (@shaq1454) March 28, 2018

Welcome to Arsenal. Its the time to Isco. https://t.co/kNMA8O7HjV — ???? ?????? (@Sahil_Adhikaari) March 28, 2018