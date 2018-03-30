Petr Cech explains the brutal reason Chelsea win so much more than Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech has explained why he feels his old club Chelsea have been so successful in recent history – and it doesn’t exactly make for pretty reading for Gunners fans.

The Czech Republic shot-stopper joined Arsenal from Chelsea in the summer of 2015 and has certainly found silverware harder to come by in north London than in west London.

Cech has, of course, only been at the Emirates Stadium for two and a half years after over a decade at Stamford Bridge, where he won a host of major honours including four Premier League titles, four FA Cups and the Champions League.

At Arsenal, he has just the FA Cup and two Community Shield wins to his name, though Arsene Wenger in general has also won considerably less than Chelsea since 2004.

Speaking about the difference in mentality at the two clubs, Cech explained that there is a ruthlessness about Chelsea that is lacking at Arsenal, though he was then quick to distance himself from suggesting one method was better than the other, despite the clear implication.

‘Chelsea has the cult of being a winning machine,’ Cech is quoted in the Metro.

‘You can see it from the top to the bottom. It works like that. The pressure just works in a different way. That’s why you have so many managerial changes.

‘Arsenal obviously have the same continuity, the same manager. There is a completely different philosophy and a different way of doing things. There is no right or wrong.’

Arsenal fans will certainly agree that a change in manager has probably been a long time coming, as few Chelsea fans will be too bothered about their regular chopping and changing as it seems to always spark new life into their players to go on and find a new level to their game and achieve big things again.

