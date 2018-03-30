Photo: Barcelona transfer targets risk sparking further speculation with visit to city, club not involved

Amid speculation linking Ajax duo Justin Kluivert and Matthijs de Ligt with a move to Barcelona, the pair have been pictured in the city by the former’s father, Patrick Kluivert.

With the international break coming to a close, the pair will be expected to report back to Ajax ahead of Sunday’s clash with Groningen, but Kluivert Sr. has seemingly decided to treat them to a trip to Spain.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, both of the talented starlets have been paired with a move to the Nou Camp in the future, and so a trip to Barcelona is undoubtedly a sure fire way to spark further rumours.

However, it’s added in the report that the Catalan giants had nothing to do with their visit, and so it’s suggested that it’s merely Kluivert treating his son and De Ligt to a quick holiday to Spain.

It’s difficult to ignore the fact that the duo are said to be on Barcelona’s transfer shortlist though, and with good reason given their ongoing progression with the Dutch giants.

De Ligt, 18, made a positive impression last season, and has gone on to make 33 appearances in all competitions so far this year while earning five caps for the Netherlands as he looks to be going from strength to strength.

With a lack of quality depth behind Samuel Umtiti and Gerard Pique in defence, he’d arguably be a great addition for the backline moving forward, giving Barca a long-term option in that department.

As for Kluivert Jr, he’s bagged eight goals and four assists in 30 games this season, and also at just 18 years of age, he seemingly has a very bright future ahead of him too.

Transfer rumours will undoubtedly ramp up with Kluivert openly sharing their visit to Barcelona, but as Mundo Deportivo note, with no suggestion that the club is involved, it remains to be seen if they edge any closer to securing deals for the talented pair in the future.