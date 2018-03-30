Ray Wilkins ‘seriously ill’ in hospital as Chelsea and Manchester United hero suffers heart attack

Ray Wilkins is reportedly ‘seriously ill’ in hospital after the former Chelsea and Manchester United star suffered a heart attack on Friday night, according to the Daily Mail.

The 61-year-old is well known as one of English football’s finest characters, having been a fine player at the peak of his game and also a top coach with stints back at Chelsea.

Wilkins will no doubt have the thoughts and prayers of everyone involved in football tonight after suffering what sounds like serious difficulties after his heart stopped.

The Mail claim the former England international also hit his head and has been put into an induced coma in intensive care in a hospital in Tooting, London.

Everyone at CaughtOffside wishes Wilkins and his family the very best during this difficult time.