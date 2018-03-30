Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo fuming at Zinedine Zidane decision amid Manchester United transfer links

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is not happy with a big decision that looks set to be taken by his manager Zinedine Zidane this weekend.

One lucky punter managed to bag £11k after the last International break as he won a slice of the prize from Betfair’s Football Jackpot! And it’s back this weekend! Just Follow this link to register and pick 6 Correct Scores for a FREE chance to win up to £1m (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply). Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get YOUR selections in before then!

The Portugal international senses an opportunity to catch up with Barcelona forward and nemesis Lionel Messi in the running to finish as La Liga top scorer this weekend.

Ronaldo did not get off to the best start this season, but his recent superb form has seen him come to within just three goals of levelling up with current top scorer Messi.

The Los Blancos hit-man has 22 La Liga goals this season, and Messi 25, but the latter is expected to miss his side’s game against Sevilla this weekend, according to Diario Gol.

The report adds that Ronaldo could also be rested for Real’s big Champions League game against Juventus next week – which seems a very sensible way of looking at things as Madrid are a whopping 15 points behind Barca in La Liga.

Still, Ronaldo hopes to persuade Zidane to let him play as he has his eye on getting one over on Messi this season, even if Real cannot win silverware themselves.

This is a somewhat selfish attitude but also sums up the commitment Ronaldo has to perfection that has led to him having such an impressive career.

This disagreement with Zidane comes at an awkward time, however, as speculation has been hotting up that Manchester United are hopeful of re-signing Ronaldo.

The 33-year-old has been recently linked by Don Balon as a top target for Jose Mourinho, while another report from Don Balon today added that Jose Mourinho is confident the player could be lured into a second spell in the Premier League.

MORE: Trouble in paradise: Cristiano Ronaldo WAG Georgina Rodriguez disagrees with Real Madrid star on major issue