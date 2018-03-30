REVEALED: What FURIOUS Luke Shaw said to Jose Mourinho after Man Utd star substituted at HT in Brighton win

Luke Shaw and Jose Mourinho were reportedly involved in a heated exchange after the Man Utd boss substituted him at half-time against Brighton in the FA Cup earlier this month.

The Red Devils won the game 2-0 at Old Trafford, but Mourinho was seen berating Shaw from the touchline during the opening 45 minutes before bringing him off at the break.

That naturally led to further speculation over their relationship and his future at Old Trafford, with many painting a negative picture and suggesting that he would be on his way out.

According to The Daily Mail, Shaw reacted to the decision at the time by questioning Mourinho and asking: ‘Why are you always picking on me?’

It’s claimed that both men were raising their voices and could be heard outside the dressing room, with Shaw challenging the Man Utd boss who explained that he wasn’t happy with his defending.

That was followed by a meeting at Carrington between the pair during the week which also reportedly involved an angry exchange, as per the report, and so it doesn’t seem as though Shaw and Mourinho are on great terms.

Whether or not the 22-year-old can do anything between now and the end of the season to change that remains to be seen, but it does continue to raise serious question marks over his future at the club.