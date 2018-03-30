Chelsea step up efforts to beat Manchester United to transfer of £55million Premier League star

Chelsea will reportedly up their efforts to ensure they can beat the likes of Manchester United and Barcelona to the transfer of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld.

The Blues are said to be eager to win this particular transfer battle, claim the Daily Mirror, particularly after Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino’s words on the Belgian’s future.

Alderweireld has not been a regular starter for Tottenham in recent times and Pochettino insists he will not be pressured into restoring him into the first XI any time soon.

The Mirror claim Tottenham want around £55million for Alderweireld, who has been one of the most solid centre-backs in Europe in recent times.

The 29-year-old would surely make a great fit at any of Chelsea, United or Barcelona, all of whom are mentioned as potential suitors in the Mirror’s report.

It is unclear why Spurs would want to risk losing such a key player to one of their Premier League rivals, though Pochettino has generally made mostly good decisions during his time in charge of the north London outfit.

Alderweireld has had his injury problems and Pochettino may feel now is a good time to cash in on a player who may not have more than a few years left at the highest level.

