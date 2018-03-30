£100m midfielder considering Manchester United transfer proposal, club have replacement lined up

Manchester United’s transfer pursuit of a new midfielder this summer seems to be going pretty well if this latest report coming from Spain is to be believed.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is considering an offer from the Red Devils that has his club looking to strengthen with a replacement in that position this summer.

The Germany international has been one of the finest in Europe in his position for many years now, and could be a big loss if he is to depart the Bernabeu.

The Daily Mirror recently linked Kroos with United and reported that he’d likely fetch around £100million in terms of a transfer fee, and it’s now being claimed that Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti could replace him.

Don Balon report that Lionel Messi is not keen on Barcelona pursuing the Italy international, which presents Real with an opportunity as his agent Mino Raiola is desperate to get him a move out of the Parc des Princes.

Madrid would likely be happy with replacing Kroos with Verratti, so United will hope their transfer plans can be boosted with this development.

CaughtOffside understands Jose Mourinho has also asked United about the potential signing of Verratti as an option in midfield as he also seeks a summer revamp in that position ahead of Michael Carrick’s retirement.

