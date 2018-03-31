AC Milan transfer news: Major boost to bolster midfield, meeting scheduled for key renewal

Particularly with ambitions of competing on various fronts moving forward, AC Milan will need to address the lack of depth in their midfield this season.

Gennaro Gattuso has heavily relied on the trio of Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Biglia and Franck Kessie, with veteran Riccardo Montolivo in reserve.

Youngster Manuel Locatelli has struggled to get regular minutes, while Jose Mauri is undoubtedly a depth player in reserve if needed.

In order to establish themselves as genuine candidates for major honours though, the Rossoneri need to add more quality, and as per The Guardian, they have received a boost in their reported pursuit of Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, with Calciomercato noting their interest in the England international.

Further doubts are emerging over Wilshere’s future at the Emirates, as the 26-year-old is set to become a free agent this summer with his current contract expiring at the end of the season.

In the event that he doesn’t sign new terms, Milan are seemingly poised to make their move, albeit they will face competition from the Premier League, as per the Guardian.

Nevertheless, with his technical quality, grit and all-round game, provided that he can continue to steer clear of injuries, Wilshere would arguably be a perfect fit for Serie A and Milan.

Whether he chooses an option to move abroad is in question though, but he would provide a key alternative to the current options at Gattuso’s disposal.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato report that Alessio Romagnoli is heading towards signing a contract renewal which will keep him at the club until 2023.

Sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is said to have scheduled a meeting with the Italian defender’s agent, Sergio Berti, and so it looks positive that he will be committing his future to Milan.

Given his form this season which has seen him emerge as one of the top defensive players in Serie A, coupled with the solid partnership being build alongside Leonardo Bonucci in the heart of the backline, Milan will be delighted if they can agree on new terms to extend his stay at the San Siro.