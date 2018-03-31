Arsenal face nightmare scenario: £80k-a-week offer not enough, fears grow over key exit

Given Jack Wilshere has proven his fitness and quality this season, it’s difficult to understand why Arsenal aren’t doing all they can to secure his future.

The 26-year-old has been blighted by injuries throughout his career, and naturally that will remain a concern moving forward as to whether he’s entirely put them behind him.

However, having made 33 appearances this season, established himself as a key figure under Arsene Wenger again and even earned the captain’s armband on occasion, it would appear as though he’s done enough to earn a new deal as close to his terms as possible.

According to The Guardian, that’s simply not the case as with his current contract set to expire this summer, it is suggested that the likelihood of him leaving the Emirates on a free transfer is becoming more realistic.

With a reported £80,000-a-week offer not considered good enough, Arsenal may not offer better terms. That in turn could lead to a splitting of ways, and that will be desperately disappointing for all concerned given Wilshere came through the youth ranks with the Gunners and remains a hugely popular figure with the supporters.

For a player of his quality, it will be a blow to lose him in itself. However, to see him leave for nothing, would also be an added frustration as Arsenal should have been business-savvy enough to put themselves in a good position to ensure that they at least got a decent fee which could have been reinvested in the squad.

Instead, it looks to be a bleak picture for those hoping that he stays, and with a whole host of clubs around the Premier League and Europe keeping tabs on his situation, as per the Guardian, it seems Wilshere won’t be short of options but much will depend on if he can agree terms with any of them.