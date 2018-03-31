Atletico Madrid star willing to secure summer Barcelona transfer to replace key €60M Blaugrana superstar

Atletico Madrid defender Lucas Hernandez is willing to secure a move to Barcelona in order to replace fellow Frenchman Samuel Umtiti.

Don Balon are stating that the player is eager to secure a move to the Blaugrana in the summer to possibly replace Umitit should he depart the Camp Nou, and that the Barcelona star has a €60M release clause in his current deal.

The news outlet are also stating that the player is trying to secure a move to the Spanish giants as he knows they are on the lookout for a centre back.

Hernandez, who came through the youth system at the Wanda Metropolitano, has managed to cement himself in Diego Simeone’s first team plans this campaign.

The Frenchman has managed to amass 32 appearances in total for Los Rojiblancos this term, bagging two assists in that time.

In total for the Spanish giants, the player has managed to clock up a total of 76 appearances, a fair amount for a player of his age.

Hernandez has been known to be able to play in a variety of positions, with the France international able to play at both left back, centre back and even right back on occasion.

If Umtiti does depart Barcelona, it seems as if the club have a more than capable replacement willing to join almost immediately.