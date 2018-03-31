Barcelona squad vs Sevilla announced: Fans delighted with crucial inclusion, quartet miss out

Barcelona face a difficult challenge against Sevilla this weekend, but after announcing their squad for the encounter, fans were left delighted.

Talisman Lionel Messi was considered a real doubt for the game having sat out of friendlies against Italy and Spain for Argentina over the international break with a hamstring issue.

However, after returning to training in midweek, he was included in the squad to face Sevilla, as seen in the tweet below, but it remains to be seen whether or not Ernesto Valverde starts him or continues to play it safe as the last thing that the Catalan giants would want is to see Messi pull up with a setback.

Given that they have an 11-point lead in the La Liga title race, it would seem sensible to manage Messi’s minutes in the league and save him for the Copa del Rey final and Champions League.

Further, he’ll be desperate to ensure that he’s fully fit for the World Cup in Russia this summer, and so lessening his workload between now and the end of the season where possible, would be the ideal solution to the problem.

Nevertheless, after being named in the squad to face Sevilla on Saturday, Barcelona supporters below shared their delight to see the 30-year-old back involved and they’ll hope that he can stay fit and continue to have a major influence on the side.

Messi has bagged 35 goals and 16 assists in 43 appearances in all competitions so far this season. With that form in mind, he’ll be fundamental to Barcelona’s hopes of securing silverware between now and the end of the campaign but there will seemingly be a nervousness around him over this ongoing injury concern.

These fans are just happy to see him get the nod and potentially be involved this weekend though with a trip to Sevilla undoubtedly a tough assignment for the Catalan giants.

In contrast, there’s no place for injured pair Sergio Busquets and Lucas Digne, while as noted by Mundo Deportivo, Aleix Vidal and Yerry Mina have been left out for technical reasons. In more positive news, Nelson Semedo and Denis Suarez return from injury while Gerard Pique and Marc Andre ter Stegen have shaken off injury concerns of their won.

Please don’t risk Messi! ? — MessiTheGOAT (@InspiredByMessi) March 30, 2018

Messi ?? — angie ?? (@d4monpirobo) March 30, 2018