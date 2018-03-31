Cristiano Ronaldo frustrated with Real Madrid teammate, wants him axed

Despite all the talent that he possesses, things aren’t clicking at Real Madrid for one player in particular and now reports claim Cristiano Ronaldo ultimately wants him gone.

Having made 40 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists, Isco still hasn’t been able to establish himself in a prominent role for Zinedine Zidane.

In turn, that has led to constant speculation over his future at the Bernabeu, with Diario Gol, as re-reported by The Express, noting that Ronaldo’s patience has run out and he wants Los Blancos to axe the Spanish playmaker.

Putting allegations over his personality and attitude aside as we’re simply not privy to that and have no idea what he’s like around the squad, the focus in the report is also on his inability to fit the style of play at Real Madrid, or at least the one Ronaldo wants the team to adopt.

With the Portuguese superstar looking for a quick and more direct attacking style, Isco is often accused of slowing things down and hasn’t consistently produced or been decisive enough to warrant having a pivotal role in the heart of the side.

On one hand, as he showed for Spain against Argentina in midweek, there is no question over the 25-year-old’s quality and talent, as he is evidently one of the most gifted players in Europe.

However, if this is more to do with what Ronaldo wants and what works best for Real Madrid, with Zidane seemingly in agreement given he hasn’t always shown complete faith in Isco in his starting line-up, then perhaps a splitting of ways is the most sensible thing for both parties.

Given the quality that he possesses, Isco should have no problem finding a new home. For Madrid, they’ll be losing a classy player but perhaps one that they simply don’t feel is reaching the necessary standard and isn’t the right fit for the team.