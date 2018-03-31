David Silva masterclass sees Man City able to secure to Premier League title with win over rivals Manchester United

Man City strolled past Everton 3-1 this evening to move within three points of lifting the Premier League title, something they will do should they beat Man United at the Etihad next week.

The away side took a three goal lead thanks to strikes from Sane, Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, with the Toffees bagging a consolation through Yannick Bolasie on a fine day for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Here is the Good, the Bad and the Magnificent from today’s match at Goodison Park…

The Good

We know that Spanish international is an exceptional footballer, however today showed exactly what the little magician was capable of, as the midfielder bagged two assists in his side’s comfortable win against Everton.

Despite having some reported off-field troubles as of late, you just have to respect the fact that the Spaniard is able to still put in these type of performances week in, week out for Guardiola’s men.

His cross for Leroy Sane’s opener was a thing of beauty, with his cross for Stering’s goal being one that even the greatest of players would be proud of.

Silva has been instrumental for City this season, and will be fully deserving of his place in the Premier League Team of the Season, should he be in it.

David Silva is unplayable here. Everton players can't get near him. — City Watch (@City_Watch) March 31, 2018

The Bad

Everton, in general, were not at their best, and that’s putting it lightly! Sam Allardyce’s side found themselves 2-0 down at a very early point in the game, a deficit they never managed to overcome.

The defending for City’s third goal is something that should never be seen against a team of their calibre, and the fact that Jesus was able to head home, unmarked, from just inside the six yard box made things even worse.

Having only managed to obtain 18% possession through the ENTIRE match, it’s no wonder Everton found themselves three goals down going into the break.

City will be kicking themselves tonight know that they could’ve easily bagged double what they actually achieved against the Toffees, they were just that bad.

Listening to macca on bt sport saying what a great away performance by city but honestly Everton are absolutely awful , so poor it’s like a training game,

83% procession joke #embarrassing — Daniel Davies (@DPS_Dan007) March 31, 2018

The Magnificent

Man City, as a whole, have been absolutely insane this season. League Cup champions, soon-to-be Premier League champions and into the quarter finals of the Champions League, it’s know wonder they were being touted as being a side that could’ve won the quadruple earlier in the season.

Being able to crowned champions with six games still to play is quite an achievement, something we haven’t seen since Sir Alex Fergusons’ days with Man United in the late 1990’s.

It’s not just the fact that they’re able to win the title with so many games left, but in the manner of which they’ve done so.

Playing brilliant, free-flowing, out-from-the-back football straight from the first game, it’s easy to see why some are calling this team the greatest in Premier League history, and Guardiola the greatest manager in the world.