‘Fast asleep again’ – Liverpool fans fume, slam ‘terrible liability’ in Crystal Palace clash

After being exposed against Man Utd prior to the international break, it appears as though Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t learned his lessons.

The 19-year-old had a torrid time trying to deal with Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford in that 2-1 loss, and he was caused similar issues by Wilfried Zaha early on at Selhurst Park.

In Jurgen Klopp’s defence, he’s undoubtedly limited in that department currently, as with Joe Gomez suffering an injury while on international duty with England last week, Nathaniel Clyne was only deemed fit enough for the bench against Palace after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a back problem.

In turn, there was little other option than to continue to show faith in the talented youngster, but while he has impressed from an attacking perspective, he evidently needs to improve defensively moving forward to establish himself as a regular fixture in the line-up.

Zaha had caused him problems in the opening minutes of the game, only to then latch onto a Christian Benteke knock-on header as he caught Alexander-Arnold sleeping and desperately scrambling back to make up ground.

Loris Karius was forced to come out and ended up conceding a penalty, with Palace taking the lead and leaving these Liverpool supporters to ask questions about their young full-back…

