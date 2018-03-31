‘Fast asleep again’ – Liverpool fans fume, slam ‘terrible liability’ in Crystal Palace clash

After being exposed against Man Utd prior to the international break, it appears as though Liverpool youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold hasn’t learned his lessons.

The 19-year-old had a torrid time trying to deal with Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford in that 2-1 loss, and he was caused similar issues by Wilfried Zaha early on at Selhurst Park.

SEE MORE: Liverpool transfer boost as Reds target snubs £70million rival offer

In Jurgen Klopp’s defence, he’s undoubtedly limited in that department currently, as with Joe Gomez suffering an injury while on international duty with England last week, Nathaniel Clyne was only deemed fit enough for the bench against Palace after a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a back problem.

In turn, there was little other option than to continue to show faith in the talented youngster, but while he has impressed from an attacking perspective, he evidently needs to improve defensively moving forward to establish himself as a regular fixture in the line-up.

Zaha had caused him problems in the opening minutes of the game, only to then latch onto a Christian Benteke knock-on header as he caught Alexander-Arnold sleeping and desperately scrambling back to make up ground.

Loris Karius was forced to come out and ended up conceding a penalty, with Palace taking the lead and leaving these Liverpool supporters to ask questions about their young full-back…

Alexander-Arnold fast asleep again, Karius takes out Zaha. Palace take the lead from the spot.. #CRYLIV — Chris Williams (@Chris78Williams) March 31, 2018

I’m sorry but Alexander Arnold is a terrible liability #CRYLIV #LFC — Daniel (@BenvenutoDanie1) March 31, 2018

Pathetic that karius will be blamed but Alexander Arnold has looked suspect as fuck the last 2 games with diagonal runs in behind him. — Jonathan Fowler (@JonathanFowle10) March 31, 2018

Trent Alexander Arnold – any chance of tracking a run FFS. Simple punt, flick and never tracks the run. ? — Dale_Urey YNWA (@Dale_Urey) March 31, 2018

Alexander-Arnold against Zaha was always going to go against Trent, hope Clyne gets on in second half — KingOfEgypt (@WeGotSalah) March 31, 2018

Alexander Arnold is getting rinsed here #lfc — Damien Knox (@damienknoxkk) March 31, 2018

Penalty. Fuck sake. The long-ball for Zaha again. Trent proving a liability today. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 31, 2018

He can’t defend not good enough simple as that — MattM (@Fx7aaL) March 31, 2018

Yet again. Nothing learnt from United game — Paulb (@Burkey1974) March 31, 2018