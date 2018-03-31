Huge injury blow for Liverpool: Klopp update, LFC ace risks missing crucial fixtures

Liverpool ace Adam Lallana lasted just five minutes before hobbling off in his side’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

The 29-year-old was a second-half substitute and would undoubtedly have been hoping to have a positive impact on the game, but instead he was forced to blast his rotten luck with injuries again.

SEE MORE: ‘Absolute king’ – Liverpool fans react to Mo Salah’s winner, LFC ace equals impressive records

Having already been limited to just 12 appearances this season due to fitness problems, the last thing that he would have wanted at this stage of the year would be to miss more playing time with such big games coming up and the World Cup this summer.

However, as noted in the tweet below from Match of the Day commentator Steve Wilson, it doesn’t sound great for Lallana based on Jurgen Klopp’s update, as the England international was seen immediately clutching his hamstring as soon as he hit the ground in the incident which led to the injury.

Liverpool face Manchester City in the Champions League next week, with the first leg at Anfield on Wednesday night, before travelling to Goodison Park for the Merseyside Derby against Everton next weekend. Then of course there’s the return clash at the Etihad against City in their quarter-final tie.

Based on the initial reaction, it doesn’t sound as though Lallana will be able to feature in those outings, but further scans and tests will undoubtedly reveal more in the coming days…