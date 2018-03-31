Jose Mourinho plots ambitious £100m+ Man Utd double swoop for Barcelona, Real Madrid pair

Man Utd could reportedly take major steps to solidifying their backline as Jose Mourinho is said to be eyeing two major defensive reinforcements.

It’s an area that doesn’t seemingly need to be a priority for the Red Devils, given the fact that they’ve conceded just 23 goals in 30 Premier League games so far this season.

That’s good enough to give them the second best defensive record in the top flight, but based on speculation below, Mourinho is keen to bring in reinforcements this summer.

As reported by The Daily Star, both Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti and Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane are on the transfer radar for Man Utd this summer, but naturally, while they are quality individuals, they will cost significant money.

The Daily Mail notes that Varane is expected to be valued at around £50m, while Umtiti has a £52.5m release clause in his contract, as per The Express.

In turn, United will have to be prepared to splash out on the French pair, but they would certainly form a formidable defensive partnership if they were brought together at Old Trafford.

Umtiti has established himself as a pivotal figure at Barcelona, and the Catalan giants will undoubtedly be desperate to avoid losing him as they will suffer with a lack of quality and depth in that department with Yerry Mina and Thomas Vermaelen in reserve.

As for Madrid, it’s a similar story. Sergio Ramos remains their defensive leader, but beyond Varane, there isn’t a great of quality or experience and so they’ll be keen to avoid losing their Frenchman.

Time will tell if Mourinho gets his way this summer and strengthens the Man Utd defence further, but what that means for the likes of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo is unclear, as the Portuguese tactician evidently has plenty of options at his disposal already.