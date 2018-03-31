Juventus vs AC Milan: Gattuso to make crucial change, predicted XI for hosts

Juventus host AC Milan in Turin on Saturday night, with both sides desperate to secure a positive result for very different reasons.

The Bianconeri will hope to solidify their spot at the top of the Serie A table and open up a bigger gap between themselves and title rivals Napoli.

For their opponents, they’re looking to wipe out a five-point deficit to the top four and a qualification spot for the Champions League.

In turn, it’s a crucial encounter for both teams, and with Milan on a 10-game unbeaten run in the league, winning eight of those outings, it promises to be a thrilling and intriguing match.

According to Calciomercato, Gennaro Gattuso could be considering a significant change to his line-up, with Andre Silva coming in to replace Patrick Cutrone up front.

The Portuguese international will be full of confidence right now having scored back-to-back dramatic late winning goals in the previous two wins, with the 22-year-old taking his tally to 10 goals in 34 games this season.

Cutrone has undoubtedly been the most reliable option up top, but he’ll potentially be forced to settle for making an impact off the bench with his enthusiasm and energy.

It’s arguably a sensible move from Gattuso to reward his in-form frontman, but it won’t be easy against a Juventus side which has only conceded 15 goals in 29 league games to earn the best defensive record in the top flight in Italy.

As for Massimiliano Allegri’s line-up, Tuttosport envisage that he will put out a very strong XI despite the upcoming Champions League clash with Real Madrid.

Giorgio Chiellini has recovered from an injury problem, while an attacking trio of Douglas Costa, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain will be tasked with breaking Milan down.

Higuain bagged two goals in the reverse fixture earlier this season, so he’ll be hoping to repeat the trick and guide his side to a crucial win.

Predicted Juventus XI: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Asamoah; Pjanic, Khedira, Matuidi; Dybala, Costa, Higuain.