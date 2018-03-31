Liverpool confirmed line-up vs Crystal Palace: LFC fans delighted with returning ace

Liverpool return to action with a trip to Selhurst Park on Saturday, with Jurgen Klopp looking to ensure that they seal a top-four finish this season.

A win over the Eagles would see them temporarily leapfrog Man Utd into second place, but Jose Mourinho’s men would have two games in hand thereafter.

In turn, with Chelsea still desperately trying to claw their way back into contention ahead of facing Tottenham on Sunday, the Reds will want to keep winning to avoid being caught by those behind them.

Joe Gomez was ruled out of this one after sustaining an injury while on international duty with England last week, and so Klopp was handed a dilemma at right-back.

He’s gone for Trent Alexander-Arnold in his absence with Nathaniel Clyne back on the bench, and so he’ll hope that move turns out to be a positive one with Liverpool also having to consider next week’s Champions League showdown with Manchester City too.

At the other end of the pitch, all eyes will naturally be on Mohamed Salah and whether he can continue his sensational start to life with Liverpool.

The Egyptian international has bagged 36 goals and 12 assists in 41 appearances so far this season, and he’ll be eager to add to his tally this weekend and ensure Liverpool pick up from where they left off against Watford before the break.

Based on the reaction below, Liverpool fans were delighted to see Clyne back in contention having been ruled out all season with an ongoing back issue.

Klopp would arguably have been tempted to play him in this one to give him minutes ahead of facing City, but it remains to be seen if he gets a chance to come off the bench. FYI, his middle name his Edwin for those who don’t get some of the below comments…

EDWINNNNNNN — MK (@EnergeticOxlade) March 31, 2018

CLYNEEEE ON THEEE BENCHHHH — ‘ (@VintageFirmino) March 31, 2018

Edwin ?? — Milner (@VintageMilner) March 31, 2018

Should’ve started Clyne before City to check his fitness — MoSalah (@jacobja84739651) March 31, 2018

CLYNE! EDWINS BACK — Ben Patterson (@BenTheViper180) March 31, 2018

Clyne back on the benchhhh! — Zac ??? (@XcellentXabi) March 31, 2018

EDWIIIIIIIIIIIIN — Mack ?? (@DeadIyDom) March 31, 2018

Clyyyynneeeeeeeeeeeee — Kam (@jaffainc) March 31, 2018