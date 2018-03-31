Man Utd confirmed line-up vs Swansea: Mourinho frustrates fans with snub for duo

Man Utd face Swansea City on Saturday, with Jose Mourinho desperate to see his side pick up three points and keep themselves in a strong position for a top-four finish.

The Red Devils were in FA Cup action prior to the international break so have a game in hand on some of their rivals at the top of the table, but the race is on to secure qualification for the Champions League next year.

Ahead of kick-off, they sit ahead of Liverpool and boast a nine-point lead over fifth-placed Chelsea, and so their fate is firmly in their own hands.

Fortunately for the Portuguese tactician, he didn’t suffer any major setbacks to key players over the break, and so he’ll be hopeful that he has more than enough in his line-up to get all three points against the Swans.

However, that doesn’t mean to say that United fans were thrilled with his selected team, as seen below, with many questioning the decisions to leave Anthony Martial and Eric Bailly on the bench.

Mourinho has instead opted to make five changes from the last outing, and he’ll certainly be hoping that they pay off otherwise it could lead to some more difficult questions after previous disappointments this season already.

Having crashed out of the Champions League and League Cup earlier than expected, a top-four finish will be the minimum expectation, along with a possible trophy in the FA Cup.

Bailly should be starting every game when he’s fit. — LJ™ ?? (@RealTalkUnited) March 31, 2018

Same with Martial. — LJ™ ?? (@RealTalkUnited) March 31, 2018

Martial and Bailly on the bench.. pic.twitter.com/R9vNbnToe8 — Ryan. ? (@Vintage_Utd) March 31, 2018

FREE MARTIAL — J.Nararya (@jedhiwahyu) March 31, 2018

Fuck mourinho — Linho (@shxlinho) March 31, 2018

WHYS BAILLY ON THE BENCH — ricky ? (@UtdRicky) March 31, 2018

Why’s is Eric Bailly not starting? — ADEWALE ADELEKE (@ChairmanHKN) March 31, 2018

smalling ahead of bailly

martial out for lingard

oml — Ruban (@FifaRuban) March 31, 2018