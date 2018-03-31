Photo: Manchester United star Lukaku trolled by international teammates in hilarious sexual innuendo tweet

Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku may have hit some fine form of late but it has not stopped his Belgium teammates from aiming a few shots at their striker.

The Man United star took the opportunity to pad his states with a first-half brace as Belgium hosted Saudi Arabia at home on Tuesday night in an international friendly.

Lukaku scored on both the 13th and 39th minute for Belgium before Chelsea’s striker Michy Batshuayi (currently on loan at Borussia Dortmund) and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne scored in the second-half to seal a 4-0 win for Roberto Martinez’s side.

Napoli’s in-form forward Dries Mertens however took the opportunity to troll his international teammate Lukaku following the international break.

Mertens posted a picture to twitter in which Lukaku can be seen kneeling at an ‘awkward’ angle, which is far from flattering.

While we are in no place to speculate what Mertens, Lukaku and Eden Hazard get up to during their international breaks together – Mertens did the job for us as he posted the picture with a hilarious caption.

There are other ways to thank us for the assists Rom… pic.twitter.com/UyKWATFgcJ — Dries Mertens (@dries_mertens14) March 28, 2018

Lukaku embraced the joke from Mertens in a clever fashion which understandably sent Man United fans into hysterics.

Cold water please ?? pic.twitter.com/SEzt0NjUZr — Derrick Tello (@deero_tello) March 29, 2018

United fans will be hoping that Lukaku can continue his fine form today as Jose Mourinho’s side host Swansea City at Old Trafford.