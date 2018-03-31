Video: With Ronaldo rested Bale scores superb goal for Real Madrid reminiscent of iconic winner vs Barcelona in 2014

Gareth Bale scored an outstanding goal for Real Madrid vs Las Palmas reminiscent of his 2014 Copa Del Rey winner vs Barcelona.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane eyeing up swoop for €30M Spanish star as potential Karim Benzema replacement

Gareth Bale arose from the shadows this evening with Cristiano Ronaldo rested for Real Madrid against Las Palmas.

Bale opened the scoring for Real Madrid on the 26th minute with a goal that looked extremely familiar. The Real winger picked the ball up just inside the Las Palmas half before using his blistering pace on the left-flank to accelerate into space before cutting inside to lash a fantastic finish past Leandro Chichizola.

The goal was extremely reminiscent of the iconic winner that the Welshman scored in the 2014 Copa Del Rey final in 2014.

Just four years ago Real were level with Barca in the final with the score at 1-1 before Bale produced some individual magic. Once again the Real number eleven used his natural pace to score a spectacular individual goal as he shrugged off Barca defenders on the left touchline.

Despite Bale being snubbed by Zinedine Zidane for huge Champions League clashes with PSG in the last month he has shown this evening that he still has the pace and talent that he showed four years ago.

Madrid opted to rest Cristiano Ronaldo this evening but it looked to do them no harm with Karim Benzema doubling Real’s lead on the 39th minute from the penalty spot.

You can watch Bale’s goal from this evening below and then watch his cup winner against Barcelona from four years previous. We have to say we prefer the 2014 winner but it definitely shows that Bale can still do more than a job for Madrid if needed. Should he be getting more game-time?