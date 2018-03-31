Why Jose Mourinho WILL NOT strengthen THIS area of Man Utd squad this summer

With Man Utd falling short of expectations this season, it will come as no surprise if they target significant reinforcements in the summer transfer market.

Off the pace in the Premier League, a premature exit from the Champions League and League Cup, more was certainly expected of them this year.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho plots ambitious £100m+ Man Utd double swoop for Barcelona, Real Madrid pair

One area that many supporters would arguably expect an arrival is up front, particularly after Zlatan Ibrahimovic departed for LA Galaxy this week.

However, Jose Mourinho has revealed that he doesn’t intend on addressing that part of his squad this summer, as he feels as though the versatility offered by those already at his disposal can help cover if Romelu Lukaku is not available.

“We have Lukaku and Marcus Rashford as number nines, and of course Marcus can play right and left, but Marcus is a striker,” Mourinho said, as quoted by The Express.

“Alexis [Sanchez] can play as a striker, [Anthony] Martial can play as a striker, so without having another Lukaku, we have three more players that can play as a nine.”

It remains to be seen whether or not his strategy backfires as that doesn’t seem like it’s enough firepower to compete on various fronts over the course of a gruelling season.

Even if it’s merely a substitute option to give that presence and poacher instinct up top when a goal is needed, it seems like a risk for Man Utd not to bring in a fresh face to provide a different option and dynamic.