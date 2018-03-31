Zinedine Zidane responds to disgruntled Real Madrid star, further doubts raised over Liverpool target’s future

Real Madrid return to action this weekend against Las Palmas, and Zinedine Zidane will be desperate to ensure that they secure all three points.

One lucky punter managed to bag £11k after the last International break as he won a slice of the prize from Betfair’s Football Jackpot! And it’s back this weekend! Just Follow this link to register and pick 6 Correct Scores for a FREE chance to win up to £1m (over 18s only, one entry per customer, terms apply). Entries close at 3pm Saturday, so get YOUR selections in before then!

With an all-important Champions League clash with Juventus next week, Los Blancos will hope to build some confidence ahead of the first leg and return from the international break with a convincing win.

SEE MORE: Jose Mourinho plots ambitious £100m+ Man Utd double swoop for Barcelona, Real Madrid pair

Following his impressive display for Spain against Argentina though, which saw him bag a hat-trick, Isco revealed his frustration over not having a more prominent role at the Bernabeu to the media after the game.

The Spanish playmaker hasn’t been included in the squad to face Las Palmas due to an injury problem, but Zidane has responded to his complaints and issued a warning to all of his players that ultimately such is the fierce competition for places, someone is going to miss out.

“The problem is that I have 25 players and only 11 can start,” Zidane said, as quoted by ESPN. “[Isco] wants to play more, but so do the rest. Today it can be Isco’s problem but tomorrow it could be Gareth [Bale]. I just try to do what is best for the team and manage this situation in the best possible way.”

In truth, that’s a fair enough assessment and way of handling his selections, as the club evidently need to have enough strength in depth to rotate and compete on various fronts.

Isco has made 40 appearances this season, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists, and so he has certainly had the playing time to impress.

Whether he gets the role that he craves though in order to potentially stay at Madrid beyond this season remains to be seen.

Things look a little less rosy for teammate Dani Ceballos though, as he was also left out of the squad with no apparent injury concern ruling him out of contention.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, that is only leading to further question marks over his future with the club, as he has seemingly failed to earn the faith and confidence of Zidane since arriving last summer.

Based on the comments left below from supporters, they are struggling to understand why Ceballos isn’t being given an opportunity to impress and have offered their support, but coupled with Mundo Deportivo suggesting earlier this week that Liverpool and Roma are keen on the Spanish starlet, it could lead to an exit at the end of the season.

Y CEBALLOS!!??????!???? — Maira ? (@aftercloudssun) March 30, 2018

Y ceballos ? — pablo soto. (@pablosobe) March 30, 2018

@DaniCeballos46 quiero que sepas que la aficion Madridista esta contigo, animo, sabemos que eres el futuro del Madrid…Pronto estaras en la cumbre …Creemos en ti.???? — Chris Deavocieúr (@RuizDeanchrist) March 30, 2018

Freeee ceballlooossss — Nawraa (@nawra28_) March 30, 2018