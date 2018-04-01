Arsenal fans are all saying the same thing about Arsene Wenger’s line up to face Stoke City

Arsenal fans are all convinced Arsene Wenger’s focus is now firmly on winning the Europa League with six big names rested against Stoke City today.

The Gunners are back in Premier League action following the international break, with the Potters the visitors to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

The team news is now in and Wenger has left Laurent Koscielny, Sead Kolasinac, Alex Iwobi, Granit Xhaka, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Alexandre Lacazette all on the bench.

This likely means Arsenal have now given up on qualifying for the Champions League by finishing in the top four and will instead go all out to enter it via winning the Europa League, just as Manchester United did last season despite finishing 6th in the table.

Arsenal got past AC Milan in the last round so may have a decent chance of going all the way in Europe, though Wenger has lost both European finals he’s contested with the north Londoners.

There are still big names involved today, with Jack Wilshere captaining the side while Mesut Ozil and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are handed starts in attack.

This definitely is a team announced With an EYE ON THE EUROPA LEAGUE QF MIDWEEK ? need @LacazetteAlex ND @HenrikhMkh rested and fresh for @PFCCSKA_en — Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) April 1, 2018

This team confirms the focus is now on the Europa League. Jack is captain. Aubamyang and Lacazette should link up for 20 minutes at tye end of the game. Xhaka benched for the first time since 2016 in the league. All eyes on Europa ?#Arsenal #ARSSTK https://t.co/AjNYCvPJhZ — ‘ (@Aubamyesque) April 1, 2018

Shows how much we need and want the europa league, finishing 7th or 8th now doesn’t matter all about the cup ??? https://t.co/IK6iJm22KK — Charlie Orchard (@Orchard1Charlie) April 1, 2018

Well, looks like we are focusing on the Europa League https://t.co/WiMbw5inK8 — Daniel Jinks (@Daniel_JINKS) April 1, 2018

Arsenal team clearly showing the focus has shifted to Europa league.

But please god if Stoke are to get relegated let’s thrash them today. Horrible football club. — PB (@PhysicallyJaded) April 1, 2018