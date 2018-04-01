Arsenal in pole position to beat Liverpool to transfer of Champions League winner

Arsenal are reportedly in pole position to beat Liverpool and other clubs to the transfer of Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas this summer.

The Costa Rica international is said to want out of the Bernabeu as his club search the market for a big-name replacement for him in goal, with the likes of David de Gea and Thibaut Courtois among the big names to be linked with Real in recent times by a wide array of sources.

According to Don Balon, this has led Navas to look for a move away this summer and his preference is said to be to join Arsenal over any others teams in for him.

The Gunners could certainly do well to land the experienced shot-stopper, who has won a host of major honours during his time in Madrid.

Despite not always winning everyone over, the 31-year-old has a La Liga title and two Champions League winners’ medals to his name from a successful three and a half years in the Spanish capital.

Navas would surely be an upgrade on Petr Cech in goal for Arsenal, while it’s easy to see why Liverpool could be in for him too.

Don Balon recently claimed Jurgen Klopp was ‘in love’ with the ‘keeper and there’s no question again that he could be a significant upgrade on Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet.